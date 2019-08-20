Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

F has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.93 ($17.36).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

