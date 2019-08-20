FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FedEx from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. FedEx has a 12-month low of $150.68 and a 12-month high of $259.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in FedEx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,464 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 19.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $2,443,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 30.3% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.