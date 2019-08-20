Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis Sells 300 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $23,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.07. 55,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,796. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $834.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.14. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 220.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 109.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

