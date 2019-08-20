Fay Sien Goon Sells 408 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Fay Sien Goon sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.36, for a total value of $105,410.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,505.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NOW stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.28. 1,351,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,276.40, a P/E/G ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.65. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $147.63 and a 12 month high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.50 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,336,000 after acquiring an additional 55,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

