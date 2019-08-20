Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biegel & Waller LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 4.1% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.80. 369,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,668,508. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.61. The company has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,983,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $9,670,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,099,634 shares of company stock valued at $204,014,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

