Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

FB traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $184.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,508. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.61. The company has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $43,462,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.62, for a total transaction of $9,989,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,099,634 shares of company stock valued at $204,014,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.