Expanse (EXP) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. Expanse has a total market cap of $367,429.00 and approximately $6,679.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

