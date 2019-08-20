eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE (OTCMKTS:EWLL) Shares Down 8%

eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Corp (OTCMKTS:EWLL) fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 270,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 376,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

eWELLNESS HEALTHCARE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EWLL)

eWellness Healthcare Corporation develops a telemedicine platform for providing Distance Monitored Physical Therapy programs to pre-diabetic, cardiac, and health challenged patients through contracted physician practices and healthcare systems in the United States. The company is headquartered in Culver City, California.

