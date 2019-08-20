EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVOP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,118,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after buying an additional 379,849 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,888,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,637,000 after purchasing an additional 302,250 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,678,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,803,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $116,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 48,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $1,460,613.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,999 shares of company stock worth $2,358,053 in the last 90 days. 61.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.05 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. EVO Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.61.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $122.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.