Evil Coin Market Cap Reaches $70,251.00 (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Evil Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $70,251.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin . The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.