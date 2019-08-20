Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.45

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $64.88, with a volume of 8953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Get Evergy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $58,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Evergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Evergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Evergy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Evergy Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.