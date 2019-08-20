Everex Reaches Market Cap of $11.23 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. Everex has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $1.26 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00004558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Everex has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00262915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.96 or 0.01308531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091729 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official website is www.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, HitBTC, Mercatox, Binance, BX Thailand, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.