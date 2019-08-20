EvenCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $888,775.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $755,786.00 and $888,775.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00064500 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00354503 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006687 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000083 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 29,400,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,392,862 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

