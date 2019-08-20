Etherparty Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. Etherparty has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $128,144.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00262037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.01317054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022282 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00092006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,869,578 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

