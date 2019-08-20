Ether-1 (ETHO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $177,524.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $177,524.00 and $4,877.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00063680 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00356495 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006683 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 33,712,960 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

