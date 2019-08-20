ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Position Boosted by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 281.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,459.5% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 501.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9,805.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,294. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $42.23.

