Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Trading Up 1.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $202.84 and last traded at $204.03, approximately 1,736,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,531,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.65.

The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.05.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

