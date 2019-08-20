Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.75.

EL traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $202.26. 838,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,646. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $202.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

