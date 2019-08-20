Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $23,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $111,573.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $4,012,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,521 shares of company stock worth $13,148,783. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.86. The company had a trading volume of 22,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $82.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

