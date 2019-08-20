eosDAC (EOSDAC) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, eosDAC has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One eosDAC token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, OTCBTC, Bitbns and OpenLedger DEX. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $32,994.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Token Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bibox, Hotbit, OTCBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

