Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Endeavour Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.79, approximately 1,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EDVMF)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

