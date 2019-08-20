EncryptoTel [WAVES] Market Capitalization Achieves $659,657.00 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 87.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $659,657.00 and $880.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 80% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00260623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.01302403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022050 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000414 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

