Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.65. Employers reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.19 million. Employers had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Employers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.27. 201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,614. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. Employers has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

In related news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $25,026.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,076.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Employers by 2,363.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Employers in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Employers in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

