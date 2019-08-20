Empire Industries (CVE:EIL) Shares Down 1%

Empire Industries Ltd. (CVE:EIL)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 115,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Empire Industries Company Profile (CVE:EIL)

Empire Industries Ltd. designs, builds, supplies, and installs premium entertainment attractions and ride systems for the entertainment industry. The company's Media-Based Attractions segment designs and manufactures complex ride systems, telescopes, and custom machinery and equipment; and provides parts and service of amusement park attractions.

