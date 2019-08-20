Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Analysts expect Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) to announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Emcor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Emcor Group reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group will report full year sales of $8.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $8.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emcor Group.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of EME traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,530. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 62.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the second quarter worth $97,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

