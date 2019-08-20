Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) declared a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.152 per share on Friday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

Get Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.