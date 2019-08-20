electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut electroCore from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.70. 91,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,895. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.84. electroCore has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 90.27% and a negative net margin of 4,450.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that electroCore will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $30,737.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 49,974 shares of company stock valued at $85,108. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in electroCore in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in electroCore in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in electroCore in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

