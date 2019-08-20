Elastic 24-Hour Volume Hits $33,450.00 (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Elastic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, Elastic has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Elastic has a market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00024474 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003368 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000890 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Elastic

Elastic (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official message board is talk.elasticexplorer.org . Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw . Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

