Einsteinium Market Capitalization Tops $11.97 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and $120,622.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.86 or 0.00696780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00014788 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,848,226 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

