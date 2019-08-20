Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Trading Up 5.1%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.68, approximately 603,229 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 745,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Marisa Iasenza acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $87,416.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $541,116 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

