Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Shares Up 3.8%

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd (LON:ECO)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76), 2,007,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 725% from the average session volume of 243,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.62 million and a PE ratio of -37.50.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; a 25% working interest in the Cooper block covering 1,100 kilometers located in Namibia; and interests in four offshore petroleum licenses totaling approximately 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

