EchoLink (EKO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $253,973.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $253,973.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Huobi and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.91 or 0.04724390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001144 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000868 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.