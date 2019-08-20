Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.98

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 4494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.