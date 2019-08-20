E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

SSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSP opened at $12.23 on Friday. E. W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. E. W. Scripps’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in E. W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in E. W. Scripps by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in E. W. Scripps in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in E. W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

