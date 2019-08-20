Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Duke Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.14.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.40. 941,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,047. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $91.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

