Douglas S. Miller Sells 23,300 Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Stock

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Director Douglas S. Miller sold 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $267,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TNAV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $520.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.71. Telenav Inc has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

TNAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telenav in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 249,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telenav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

