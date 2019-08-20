Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $174,910.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $441,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.35.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

