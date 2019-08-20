Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $53.15

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.36, but opened at $53.15. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 2,676,032 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

