DigitalPrice (DP) Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, DigitalPrice has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. DigitalPrice has a total market capitalization of $84,600.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005144 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice (DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

