Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $817,569.00 and $1,110.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00801948 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004294 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

