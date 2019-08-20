Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $2.31. Diamondback Energy posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $25.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.57.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $161,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $536,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,838.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.82. The stock had a trading volume of 51,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,252. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

