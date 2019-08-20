Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMB. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective (down from GBX 2,755 ($36.00)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on Imperial Brands and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,818.64 ($36.83).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 2,111.50 ($27.59) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,075.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,286.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,821.40 ($23.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,009 ($39.32).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

