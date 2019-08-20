Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.91

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $2.67. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 991 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.19% of Deswell Industries worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components of electronic entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, paging machines, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges and cases for photocopy and printer machines; and parts for electrical products, such as air-conditioning and ventilators, as well as parts for audio equipment and cases, and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps and baby products; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; and automobile components.

