Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dermira from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Dermira from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of DERM opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. Dermira has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market cap of $430.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.57. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. The business had revenue of $66.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dermira will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 68.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 310,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dermira during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

