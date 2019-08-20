Debitum Network (DEB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.68 Million

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Debitum Network has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Debitum Network has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Debitum Network token can currently be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00262422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.01309219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022501 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Debitum Network

Debitum Network’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

