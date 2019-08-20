David Altshuler Sells 12,501 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,963.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.37 on Tuesday, reaching $183.72. The company had a trading volume of 929,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,856. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $151.80 and a 52-week high of $195.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.2% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

