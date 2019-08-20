DAV Coin (DAV) Market Capitalization Hits $424,269.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $424,269.00 and $6,221.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00702564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00026549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014823 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002348 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 608,762,682 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98, $5.60, $10.39, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

