Datum Price Tops $0.0013 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, OKEx, Kucoin and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $167,357.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00262638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.01314165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022227 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00091511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,435,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.