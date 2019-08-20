Datawallet Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,781.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,781.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Exmo, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00263367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.01335918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022970 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00092784 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

