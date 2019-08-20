Datawallet (DXT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,267.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Datawallet has a market cap of $1.03 million and $1,267.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exmo, BitForex and Bibox. During the last week, Datawallet has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00260752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.01300658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022063 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091993 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Cobinhood, Bibox and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

